Jordan Brand's year-long celebration of the Air Jordan 4's 30th anniversary is coming to a close and they've got a few more all-new colorways in the stash. Among them, the "What The" Air Jordan 4 that'll be arriving at retailers on Saturday, November 23 for the retail price of $200.

That said, you can cop a pair early via StockX and the kicks will only cost slightly more than retail. For example, select sizes can be had right now for $220, while the average resale price across all sizes is hovering below $250. If you're concerned your local retailers will sell out, and that's a likely scenario, it'll be worth it to secure your pair now ahead of the release.

Nike

The mismatched "What The" mashup features elements from each of the four original Air Jordan 4 colorways: "White Cement," "Bred," "Military Blue," and "Fire Red." The kicks also come equipped with the beloved "Nike Air" branding on the heel tabs which is always a welcomed detail.

If you're a fan of the OG AJ4s but the "What The" colorway is a little to loud for your liking, the 2012 "Military Blue" and "Fire Red" colorways are available now on StockX for roughly $250. The "White Cement" joint, which last released in 2016, is a bit more pricey with an average resale price of $340.

Click here to see how much the Air Jordan 4 "What The" is selling for in your size.

