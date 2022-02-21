So far, the Air Jordan 36 has been a huge hit in the performance basketball sneaker scene. The shoe has been worn by Jumpman athletes like Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum, which makes this a solid shoe for young hoopers to try. This sneaker continues to get new colorways, and now that we are in 2022, Jordan Brand is making sure they have plenty of offerings available for consumers.

The latest Jordan 36 to be unveiled is this "Infrared" model which can be found below. The shoe has a mostly black upper to it, all while a stripe of red is placed on the midsole. This pop of color allows the shoe to live up to its name, and overall, there is no doubt that this is a truly fantastic sneaker that will look sleak out on the court.

For those who are looking to get their hands on a pair, you will be able to do so as of Thursday, March 3rd for a price of $185 USD. Let us know what you think of these shoes, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

