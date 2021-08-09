Every single year, Jordan Brand comes through with a brand new Air Jordan silhouette. While these shoes are far off from the ones Jordan got to wear, there is no doubt that these are solid performance shoes that serve consumers well out on the court. For months now, we have been getting teasers for the Air Jordan 36, and now, the first colorway is finally on the verge of dropping.

This colorway is dubbed “Black/Hyper Violet/White/Bright Mango” which is certainly a unique look. Purple, black, and orange are found all over the shoe and it makes for a unique aesthetic that should come as a delight for Jordan Brand fans who have wanted something different. Jumpman doesn't always take risks but when they do, they pay off more often than not.

If you are hoping to get your hands on a pair, you will be able to do so as of Thursday, August 19th for a price that has yet to be determined. More colorways should be on the horizon, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

