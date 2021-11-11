Jordan Brand has been giving a lot of support to the Air Jordan 36, which is their latest signature model for Michael Jordan. In just a few months' time, we will be getting the Air Jordan 37, although, in the interim, the Jordan 36 still reigns supreme. It is a shoe that has been worn by some of the most prominent players in the NBA, including Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum. Now, it continues to get new colorways as we approach the end of the year.

One such colorway is the "Infrared 23" model which can be found below. As you can see, the shoe has a mostly black upper to it, all while some red trim is found throughout. These elements make the shoe really stand out, and overall, it is a colorway that will be familiar to many sneakerheads and hoopers alike.

A concrete release date for these has not yet been revealed, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand new shoe, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike