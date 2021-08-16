Every single year, sneakerheads and basketball players look forward to the brand new Air Jordan model. While the OG models are great for streetwear purposes, the newer models are made with the basketball court in mind. Having said that, the Air Jordan 35 and even the Jordan 34 have proven to be immensely successful for the brand, so it shouldn't be a surprise that the Air Jordan 36 was highly anticipated.

Over the past few months, various teasers have hit the internet, and now, Jordan Brand is introducing a whole fleet of new offerings. Many of the models below are Player Exclusives that will, in fact, be released to the public. For instance, Jayson Tatum has a model coming out on August 21st while Wizards Rui Hachimura will have his own colorway come out a day later on August 22nd. Luka Doncic has a model coming out on September 4th, and if you're a fan of Kia Nurse, then you can get her colorway on August 17th.

From there, we have two more non-PE colorways in "First Light" and "Psychic Energy." The former of these is coming out on September 2nd, while the latter will drop on September 16th. There are a ton of models to choose from here, so let us know your favorite, in the comments section below.

