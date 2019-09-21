There are still more than three months left in 2019, and a hoard of highly anticipated sneakers set to drop during that span, but each day that we get closer to 2020 we learn more details about what's to come from Jordan Brand in the new year.

In addition to recent reports of an all-new Bulls-themed Air Jordan 4 and an "Alternate Grape" Air Jordan 5, rumor has it that Jordan Brand has plans to release two different limited edition "Animal Print" Air Jordan 3s next year, one of which will look like the mockup shown below. The kicks may not be your cup of tea, but there's no denying that they'll carry significant value on the resale market if they're going to be as limited as expected.

The exotic colorway will reportedly be limited to only a handful of retailers, although the exact details regarding pricing and availability have not yet been announced. Take a look at the kicks below and stay tuned for more info.

Air Jordan 3 Animal Print/Zsneakerheadz