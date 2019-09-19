While it may not be the most popular Air Jordan model out there, you would be lying to yourself if you said the Jordan 5 doesn't have cultural significance. The shoe was a bit of a phenomenon during the 90s, especially throughout the running of the hit television show Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Will Smith could always be seen wearing a pair of Jordan 5's, more specifically, the white "Grape" colorway. Over the years, there have been different variations of this colorway and Jordan Brand is always trying to innovate.

Thanks to a report from @zsneakerheadz, it appears as though Jumpman has plans for yet another "Grape" model except for this time they are calling it "Alternate Grape." The shoe will have a purple suede upper, while black, turquoise, and silver highlights make their way throughout the silhouette. In the post below, you can see a photoshop rendering of what this sneaker will look like and so far, it's looking pretty clean.

If you're a fan of the Air Jordan 5, this will definitely be a must cop shoe. It's believed this will be dropping in April of 2020 but nothing is confirmed as of right now so stay tuned for any updates.