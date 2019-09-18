Jordan Brand has released countless white and red Air Jordans over the last 34 years and there's no signs of slowing as they enter year 35. According to sneaker source @zSneakerheadz, another Chicago-inspired Air Jordan 4 is in the works for 2020.

Early images of the kicks haven't surfaced, but the color code is reportedly listed as, "White/University Red-Metallic Silver." Judging from the mockup shown below, the upcoming pair of 4s could look very similar to the rare "History of Flight" colorway.

Air Jordan 4 Chicago/HouseofHeat

With the NBA's All Star festivities are heading to Chicago in the 2019-20 season fans can expect even more Chicago Bulls-inspired colorways next year, including the "Chicago" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, which will be releasing in February.

In addition to the 1s and 4s, rumors suggest that Jordan Brand has plans to release a suede Air Jordan 11 Low featuring the always popular white, red and black design. Click here for a mockup of what that colorway might look like, and stay tuned for more details regarding this all-new Air Jordan 4.