What to expect from the upcoming AJ4.
Jordan Brand has released countless white and red Air Jordans over the last 34 years and there's no signs of slowing as they enter year 35. According to sneaker source @zSneakerheadz, another Chicago-inspired Air Jordan 4 is in the works for 2020.
Early images of the kicks haven't surfaced, but the color code is reportedly listed as, "White/University Red-Metallic Silver." Judging from the mockup shown below, the upcoming pair of 4s could look very similar to the rare "History of Flight" colorway.
Air Jordan 4 Chicago/HouseofHeat
With the NBA's All Star festivities are heading to Chicago in the 2019-20 season fans can expect even more Chicago Bulls-inspired colorways next year, including the "Chicago" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, which will be releasing in February.
In addition to the 1s and 4s, rumors suggest that Jordan Brand has plans to release a suede Air Jordan 11 Low featuring the always popular white, red and black design. Click here for a mockup of what that colorway might look like, and stay tuned for more details regarding this all-new Air Jordan 4.