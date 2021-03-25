Jumpman has had a solid start to 2021 and over the course of the year, they will be delivering a plethora of other sneakers to the market. Fans have been excited about these releases and the Instagram sneaker insiders have been all over the internet to deliver some fresh leaks and teasers to all of the fans. One of the accounts that are notorious for releasing this kind of information is none other than @zsneakerheadz who has seemingly been working overtime as of late.

In the Instagram post below, you can find a new Air Jordan 3 model called "Pine Green," which is set to drop later in the Fall. As you can see from the photoshop rendering, the shoe has a mostly black upper, all while the classic grey elephant print is placed at the toe box and the back heel. Green is then found on the tongue's Jumpman logo, as well as the cuff, and even the midsole. Overall, it's a clean colorway that is great for anyone who needs some green in their life.

As for the release date, fans can expect these to drop on November 13th although this date is subject to change. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and be sure to stay tuned for more news from the world of sneakers.