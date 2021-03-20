For the second year in the row, Nike's Jordan Brand has unveiled a pair of college-themed Jordan 3s in honor of the March Madness tournament. Last year's "UNC" Jordan 3 was originally aligned to the 2020 tournament that was subsequently canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For this year, the brand added a Hoyas-themed offering for the March Madness occasion. The Air Jordan 3 "Georgetown" arrived this Saturday, March 20th at select sneaker retailers.



Image via Nike

The kicks arrive in a Midnight Navy, Cement Grey and White colorway, pointing to a classic "Black Cement" colorway often used by the brand. While the school served as inspiration for the design of the kicks, the school's likeness in the kicks is not actually all that apparent. The university's emblem or mascot makes no appearance on the show, not even on the tongue. Rather, the shoe features classical Jordan branding such as Jumpman embroideries and symbols at tongue and back.

The homage arrives by way of the "Midnight Navy" colorway, which matches the Georgetown signatures very closely. The grey cement and leath details further complete the look.



Image via Nike



Image via Nike

Take a closer look at the Air Jordan 3 "Georgetown" in the photos above and below.



Image via Nike



Image via Nike

Interested in grabbing a pair? Let us know down in the comment section.

