Jayson Tatum is one of the biggest basketball players signed to Jordan Brand right now and with his new deal comes some pretty dope player exclusives. Tatum has been wearing the Air Jordan 35 on the court this season, and he has shown off some pretty colorful models, including one that was originally called "Women In Power." Now, the sneaker is called "Greatest Gift" and it will actually be receiving its own proper release.

In the images below, you can see that the "Greatest Gift" Air Jordan 35 is full of vibrant colors and even some patent leather. Bright blue serves as the base of the sneaker, with green placed on the sides and the heel-tongue tabs. From there, vibrant red is found right in the middle as it goes all the way up through the tongue. Overall, this is easily one of the most ambitious colorways of the Air Jordan 35 yet, and if you want to stand out, these are a must-grab.

If you're planning on grabbing a pair, you will be able to do so as of Friday, March 19th when these drop on the Nike SNKRS App for $180 USD. As always, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest sneaker news.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike