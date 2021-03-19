Fans of the Air Jordan 4 have been blessed quite a bit over the last few years. Of course, it is one of the greatest Jordan silhouettes of all-time and just a couple of years ago, it had its 30th anniversary. With this special birthday came a whole slew of dope Jordan 4 colorways and since that time, Jumpman hasn't slowed down. Teasers for new Jumpman models have been plentiful in 2021, and one of them continues to leave sneakerheads in excitement for what is to come this Fall.

The shoe in question is the Air Jordan 4 "Red Thunder." In the post below via @zsneakerheadz, you can see that this sneaker has the exact same color-blocking as the infamous "Thunder" offering, except this time around, the yellow is being swapped with red. This creates a "Bred" aesthetic that any Chicago Bulls fan can get behind and we're sure it will translate to a ton of hype once the release date finally comes.

The release date for these has reportedly been set for October 2nd and full family sizing is expected to be available. Many of these details, including the look of the shoe, is subject to change, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest details.