One of the most popular sneakers of all-time is the Air Jordan 1 and that probably won't change anytime soon. Of course, the Air Jordan 1 released for the very first time all the way back in 1985 and it was the very first signature sneaker worn by the likes of Michael Jordan. Over the course of the last few decades, Jordan Brand has always made sure to come out with new colorways, and 2021 seems destined to contain a whole slew of new models.

Among these offerings is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Light Fusion Red" which is pictured down below. These are the very first official images of the shoe, and as you can see, it's a vibrant offering that will be perfect for the summer. The base of the sneaker is made from white leather, all while the overlays are a pinkish shade of red. There is even some yellow on the Nike swoosh and cuff, which is there for good measure.

This colorway is set to be released on June 21st of this year for $170 USD. Let us know what you think of this model and be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for more sneaker news and information.

Image via Nike

