This past week has been filled with new Air Jordan teasers as it seems like new information continues to leak from the walls of Jordan Brand. While teasers can sometimes come in small waves, it appears as though a tidal wave of new models has been discussed on the internet, and now, all of the Instagram sneaker insiders are drafting up photoshop renderings of what these designs will look like. One of the latest models to receive this treatment is the Air Jordan 3, which is supposed to be coming out in a "Pine Green" makeup.

Thanks to the Instagram account @zsneakerheadz, we now have a solid idea of what this "Pine Green" colorway will look like, as you can see in the post below. The shoe will have a black upper, while the overlays on the toe box and back heel will feature that signature elephant print look that the Jordan 3 is known for. The pine green portion of the sneaker is found near the cuff, as well as the laces and Jumpman logo. Ironically enough, pine green makes up a fairly low percentage of the actual shoe.

The post below indicates that this model will be dropping on November 13th although there is no guarantee this will happen as Jumpman has yet to make an official announcement. Stay tuned to HNHH over the coming months, as we will be sure to bring you the latest on these.