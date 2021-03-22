If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 11, the Holiday season always tends to treat you well. Jordan Brand always comes out with a Jordan 11 model in December, and this year, the "Cool Grey" model is expected to be returning to the market. Typically, there is only one Jordan 11 colorway to be had throughout the year, although in 2021, it seems as though Jumpman may be changing things up a bit. In a recent post from @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, it was revealed that a women's only "Animal Print" offering will be hitting the market.

In the photoshop rendering below, you can see that the sneaker will have a black base, while the material that goes all the way around the shoe features a leopard print to it. There seem to be various different patterns to be found here although the color remains consistent. This is a unique approach compared to the usual patent leather we typically get with other Air Jordan 11 models.

Just like the "Cool Grey", this shoe is expected to drop around the Holiday season, so be on the lookout for updated information as we will be sure to bring that to you. As always, let us know what you think about this potential colorway, in the comments below.