When Tinker Hatfield was tasked with creating the Air Jordan 3 back in the late 80s, he had a lot of pressure on him to create something that Michael Jordan would enjoy. At the time, MJ was thinking of leaving Nike, and Hatfield needed to keep the legendary basketball player on board. In the end, Hatfield did just that as the Jordan 3 immediately became one of the most legendary sneakers to ever come out of Jumpman. Since that time, we have seen various incredible colorways and it doesn't seem like this sneaker is going to slow down, anytime soon.

One of the latest Air Jordan 3 offerings to be unveiled is this "Pine Green" model which can be found below, courtesy of the Instagram sneaker insider and photographer, @hanzuying. The shoe is mostly comprised of black leather and the typical grey elephant print, however, there is also some green on the midsole, back heel, and even the front of the tongue. These elements come together to create a Fall-ready shoe that is sure to have fans reaching for their wallets.

At this point, a release date has yet to be revealed although it is fully expected that this shoe will drop sometime in the Fall, closer to the Holiday season. With this in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.