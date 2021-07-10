There have been various dope Air Jordan 3s released over the past few years and despite celebrating its 30th anniversary just three years ago, Jordan Brand still has plans for plenty more colorways. In 2021 alone, we have seen some pretty incredible Air Jordan 3s hit the market, and today, yet another hit store shelves. Of course, we are talking about the "Racer Blue" model which has been teased quite a bit over the past few months.

In the images below, you can see how this shoe has a mostly white leather upper all while the rest of the sneaker has blue highlights. From there, we have some grey elephant print on the toe box and the back heel, which brings forth those infamous Jordan 3 aesthetics. Overall, it is a colorway that can be worn by everyone and it certainly goes with plenty of different outfits.

As for the release, this shoe dropped in adult and grade school sizes on websites such as Foot Locker, JD Sports, Dick's, Footaction, East Bay, Finish Line, and more. Let us know if you ended up copping a pair, in the comments section below. Also, be sure to stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

