Tinker Hatfield's Air Jordan 3 will forever live on in the hearts of sneakerheads. Of all the shoes Michael Jordan has worn over the years, it is certainly up there in the top 5, and every single year, we are met with some brand new colorways. Jordan Brand has also made sure to give the shoe some new iterations as a means of keeping it fresh. While not every iteration has worked, Jumpman has certainly put in the effort which you love to see. Now, in 2022, fans will be getting an Air Jordan 3 which changes up the usual nubuck or leather upper.

Simply titled "Canvas," the Air Jordan 3 found below is covered in, you guessed it, canvas. Thanks to the photoshop rendering from @zsneakerheadz, we now know that this model has a beige upper with some grey suede patches throughout. There is also some red sprinkled in as a means of livening up the colorway, and overall, it works really well for the shoe.

These are reportedly going to drop on March 26th of next year for $200 USD although this release date has yet to be confirmed. Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates regarding Jordan Brand's upcoming release schedule.