When fans reflect on some of the great Jumpman models of all-time, sneakerheads immediately think of the Air Jordan 3, which was the first Jordan shoe to be designed by Tinker Hatfield. Hatfield's elephant print and Nike Air bubble aesthetics were a huge hit that continues to stand the test of time. In fact, Jordan Brand continues to deliver new colorways of the Air Jordan 3, and in just a few weeks, we will be getting the "Racer Blue" colorway.

As you can see in the official images below, the shoe has a white leather upper all while the midsole, tongue, and inner lining all have some hints of blue. From there, we have some elephant print hits on the toe box and the back heel which ultimately give the shoe its iconic Jordan 3 aesthetics. It is a simple yet effective offering that will surely be popular upon release.

For those who want to grab a pair, these will officially be released on July 10th through the SNKRS app for $190 USD. These are a great model for the summer and we're sure they will match some of the outfits you've already got picked out for the warmer months.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike