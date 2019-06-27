Jordan Brand has been at the forefront of performance basketball sneakers for a long time now and as the years go on, they are always looking for new ways to revamp their line. As we head deeper into the Summer, it appears as though Jumpman is looking to lace up consumers with some budget-friendly models that keep your wallets and ankles intact.

Most recently, Nike unveiled the Jordan Jumpman Diamond to the world which is designed by the legend himself, Tinker Hatfield. The shoe is immediately recognizable thanks to its diamond-cut cage which overlayed on the midfoot and back heel. There is a Jumpman logo right on top of the cage and the silhouette is exactly what you would expect from a typical basketball shoe.

Image via Nike

This latest model looks a lot like the Trunner NXT model that has been teased over the last couple of months. If you're looking to cop these, they will be hitting the market on Monday, July 1st for $130 USD, according to Sole Collector. Basketball players will surely be looking forward to these.

Let us know if these are a must-cop.