Tinker Hatfield has made some incredible shoes throughout his career as a designer with Nike although few are better than the Air Jordan 3. This was the very first Jumpman sneaker that Hatfield ever made and it was an instant classic thanks to the elephant print hits and visible Air Max unit in the midsole. Over the decades, this shoe has received countless new colorways, and ever since its 30th anniversary in 1988, Jumpman has continuously brought out new models for fans to enjoy.

With 2021 almost halfway done, Jordan Brand is already looking ahead towards 2022 where we are supposed to get even more great shoes. According to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, the first Jordan 3 of 2022 is set to be the "Cardinal" colorway which can be found below. This model has an all-over white leather upper while the highlights on the midsole and around the laces are burgundy. Some grey elephant print is placed at the toe box and back heel, all while gold is found on the tongue's Jumpman logo.

Originally, these were being pegged for the Spring of 2022 although now, they are expected to drop in January. There are still more details to come so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates surrounding these.