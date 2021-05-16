One of the best Air Jordan models of all time is the Tinker Hatfield-produced Air Jordan 3. It was the first silhouette to be designed by Hatfield and over the years, it has become a fan favorite that is highly regarded as the best Jumpman shoe of all time. Thanks to this distinction, the Jordan 3 has been able to receive a whole bunch of great colorways and every single, Jordan Brand comes through with some new models that always seem to get consumers excited.

The latest colorway to be unveiled is this "Rust Pink" offering which has been made specifically for all of the women sneakerheads out there. As you can see in the images below, the shoe is made out of muted pink nubuck, all while the tongue and midsole have a creamy beige aesthetic. Jumpman logos are found on the tongue and even the back heel, which helps bring all of the brandings into the colorway in a tasteful manner.

If you are hoping to get your hands on a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of Friday, May 28th for a price of $190 USD. Let us know what you think of them, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

