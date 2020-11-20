There have been some dope Air Jordan sneakers to drop this year and with about six weeks left in 2020, Jumpman is making sure they continue to deliver the goods from here on out. Some big releases are planned between now and 2021, with plenty of other silhouettes and colorways being teased for next year. Jumpman even has some drops ready for the young ones, including the Air Jordan 13 "Shine Bright" which was recently previewed on Instagram by the likes of @zsneakerheadz.

As you can see from the post below, the shoe has a mostly black leather upper, all while gold sparkles can be found on the back heel and mudguard. This is an aesthetic that certainly makes sense on a shoe made for kids, although commenters were quick to point out that this looks like an OVO collab. Of course, Drake's OVO imprint has been known for it's white, black, and gold aesthetics, so it's easy to see why those commenting on these would feel that way.

If you're looking for a pair of nice shoes to cop for the little one in your life, these go on sale as of December 3rd. Let us know what you think of these, and stay tuned for more news from the sneaker world.