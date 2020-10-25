Drake has had a working relationship with Nike and Jordan Brand for quite some time now, which has resulted in some pretty fantastic sneakers. The Canadian megastar has had quite a number of sneakers make their way to the market, including pairs of the Air Jordan 10 and even the Air Jordan 8. While some have been released, others have selfishly been kept as PEs for Drake to have to himself. There have been plenty such cases with the Air Jordan 11 and according to @EnglishSole on Instagram, it appears as though two more OVO Air Jordan 11s have made their way to the market.

These colorways were shown off following his 34th birthday and they certainly seem like a nice little gift to himself. As you can see, the first colorway is mostly white with a gum sole, while the other is black with the same aesthetics on the underfoot. As for OVO branding, we get some on the tongue, as well as the patent leather that wraps around the upper. This section features the OVO logo copy and pasted throughout.

Of course, since these are PEs, they will never be making their way to the market, although it's nice to fantasize sometimes.

In other Drake related news, the artist has revealed the release timetable for his new album Certified Lover Boy.

Image via @EnglishSole

Image via @EnglishSole

Image via @EnglishSole