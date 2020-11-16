Michael Jordan's career with the University of North Carolina Tar Heels was definitely iconic as he hit a game-winning shot in 1982 to give the team a National Championship victory. As a result of his time with the Tar Heels, Nike and Jordan Brand have given Jordan's sneakers plenty of baby blue UNC-themed colorways. These models are always incredibly popular amongst fans and over the past few months, there have been teasers for new Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 4 "UNC" offerings.

Now, Nike is confirming these models as they officially revealed their Spring 2021 retro lineup. In the official images below, you can see the Air Jordan 1 and Jordan 4 "UNC" colorways in all of their glory. Both models have predominantly powder blue uppers although the Air Jordan 1 is fortified with a white base and black Nike swoosh. As for the Jordan 4, we have a cement grey motif on the midsole, as well as the back heel, all while Jumpman branding is placed on the back.

Both of these sneakers are set to be extremely popular amongst fans and we can only imagine how hard they will be to cop. So far, a release date has not yet been announced so keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest information.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike