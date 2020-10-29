Fans of Michael Jordan's Jumpman line are well-aware of the Air Jordan 4 and its impact. Debuting all the way back in 1989, the shoe dropped in four OG colorways, including "Military Blue," "Bred," "White Cement," and last but not least, "Fire Red." Over the years, all of these colorways have gotten their own retros and every single time, they sell out. Despite being retro'd just a few years ago, the "Fire Red" offering remains a fan-favorite and in 2020, Jordan Brand is blessing fans with a brand new release.

This past week, the brand dropped official images for the shoe, and as you can imagine, it contains that classic look everyone loves. The upper is constructed with white leather, all while the rest of the shoe is covered in both black and red highlights. It leads to an iconic design that was fit for a legend on the Chicago Bulls. OG sneakerheads will also be happy to know that the back heel contains Nike Air branding as opposed to the Jumpman logo.

For those looking to get their hands on a pair, you will be able to do so as of November 28th for $200 USD. Let us know whether or not you plan on copping these and stay tuned for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike