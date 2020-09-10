If you're a fan of the Air Jordan 4, then you are probably well-aware of the fact that when this shoe dropped for the first time all the way back in 1989, it came out in four OG colorways. One of those models was the "Fire Red" offering which featured a white upper with red and black details. It was a colorway that went perfectly with the Chicago Bulls jerseys and Michael Jordan infamously rocked them out on the court. Over 30 years later, this colorway still remains popular and fans have been hoping for a retro in the near future.

For the last few months now, there have been teasers that this colorway could be potentially coming back for Black Friday on November 27th. Well today, Jordan Brand actually confirmed this fact as they took to the Nike SNKRS App to display some official images. This should come as great news to sneakerheads as it means the "Fire Red" Jordan 4 will be back in just a couple of short months.

Stay tuned for any updates pertaining to this release as we will be sure to give them to you. Also, let us know what you think about this classic model, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

