There have been plenty of iconic Air Jordan models over the last few decades, including the Air Jordan 4 which debuted all the way back in 1989. This was the second Jumpman sneaker designed by Tinker Hatfield, and it continues to be a fan-favorite. When this shoe first came out in the late 80s, it dropped in four distinct OG colorways. Among these were "Military Blue," "Bred," "Fire Red," and of course, "White Cement." The "White Cement" model was specifically highly-touted thanks to its white, black, and grey aesthetic that worked with any outfit.

Over the years, we have received numerous retros of the "White Cement," and now, it seems like an alternate version of the shoe is on the way. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, a colorway listed as "White/Tech Grey/Black/Fire Red" is set to release on May 29th of 2021. Based on the photoshop rendering of the shoe, it has a very similar color scheme as the "White Cement" model, except this time there is more black, specifically on the lace cage and tongue.

It remains to be seen whether or not these will arrive in time for next Spring, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the details. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.