There are some Air Jordan silhouettes that have been criminally underrated over the last few decades. One of those shoes is the Air Jordan 12 which came out back in 1997 as Michael Jordan went on to win his fifth NBA championship. The shoe has some special colorways although, over the last couple of years, we have seen some dope unique offerings that have taken the sneaker world by storm. In July, we are supposed to get a new model called "Twist" and thanks to @hanzuying on Instagram, we have some crisp new photos.

As you can see from these images, the shoe has a white leather upper with some red highlights near the midsole and the laces. These nice pops of color add a nice contrast to the shoe and if you are a big fan of basic yet clean offerings, then these are certainly going to be more your speed. Not to mention, these are dropping in time for the summer which means your outfits are going to be well thought out with these on your feet.

The official release date has been set for July 31st while the price is $190 USD. This information is subject to change so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news.