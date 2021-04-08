When you look back on the history of Michael Jordan and all of the shoes he got to wear over the years, it's clear that there have been a few underappreciated models. One of those silhouettes is none other than the Air Jordan 12, which Jordan got to wear during his 1997 championship campaign. This model gave birth to the infamous "Flu Game" offering, but over the years, there have been plenty of other great sneaker models to make their way to the market.

In 2021, Jordan Brand has plans to deliver some Air Jordan 12 colorways to its fans, and one of them is the "Twist" model that has been teased over the last few months. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have some in-hand images of the shoe, which can be seen below. This model is going for a nice clean look as it is mostly covered in white leather, while the highlights near the laces and midsole are a shiny red.

As for the release date, you can expect these to drop on July 31st which is right in the middle of the summer. This date could certainly change, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the colorway, below.