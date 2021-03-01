This is going to be a huge year for Jordan Brand, as is typically the case considering they are one of the premier sneaker imprints in the world. 2021 has already been off to a massive start and as the year progresses, fans can expect Jordan Brand to deliver even more gems to the masses. Throughout the weekend, we received numerous teasers of what is to come this year and as it turns out, the brand will be coming through with a new Air Jordan 12 colorway that fans should recognize from an Air Jordan 4 offering of the same name.

According to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, this new shoe has been called "Royalty" and it can be found below thanks to a photoshop rendering. This image depicts the shoe with a white leather upper, all while black suede is placed on the mudguard and the midsole. From there, gold highlights are present all the way throughout, which helps give it that signature "Royalty" look.

The release date for these is set to be October 9th although this date is subject to change as Jordan Brand has yet to confirm anything. With this in mind, be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates.