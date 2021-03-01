One of the best sneakers of the last 30 years is the Air Jordan 4, which was the second Jumpman effort created by the likes of Tinker Hatfield. This silhouette came with four OG colorways and over the years, it has received a plethora of other dope models. One of those colorways is the "Thunder" joint which was known for its suede black upper and yellow highlights on the midsole and the side panels.

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, the "Thunder" is going to be making a return except this time around, the yellow will be swapped out for red. This brand new look can be found in the photoshop rendering below, which gives a good sense of what you can expect from this new offering. While some may confuse this for the "Bred" 4, it is important to distinguish how this model is actually quite different considering there is no cement grey to be found. Overall, this is a clean and stealthy model, which is sure to have wide appeal at release.

As for the release date, these are expected to drop on October 2nd of this year, although this date is subject to change. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on these.