There have been plenty of Air Jordan 6 models teased for 2021, and it only makes sense that this would be the case when you consider how this year is the shoe's 30th birthday. Just a couple of weeks ago, the Jordan 6 "Carmine" made its return and as the year marches on, we are supposed to be seeing a whole plethora of new models. If you're a fan of the silhouette, this is a great year, and even in February, more teasers continue to come to light.

One of the latest Jordan 6 models to be shown off is the Air Jordan 6 "Midnight Navy" which is a model that originated all the way back in 2000. Now, the shoe is set to be released again and in the photoshop rendering below, you can see how the 2021 model stays true to the OG. The upper is covered in white leather, all while navy blue is sprinkled throughout. Overall, it's a dope offering and one that will certainly look good in your collection.

As for the release, you can expect these to drop on November 26th which just so happens to be Black Friday. More details surrounding these will surface over the coming months so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest information.