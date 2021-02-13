If you are a sneakerhead, then you are well-aware of just how evil the Nike SNKRS App is. This app has been Nike's preferred way for fans to cop new shoes, and more often than not, it leads to more frustration than actual jubilation. For many, the app is rigged and designed for you to never cop the shoes you actually want. Rare drops typically go over like a lead balloon, and sneakerheads have grown fed up. Despite this, they still continue to test their luck, and for the most part, it hasn't worked to their advantage.

Today, the SNKRS App delivered even more Ls as the Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" was released to the masses. This retro was on a lot of people's wishlists, but in the end, a lot of people ended up missing out because, once again, the SNKRS App wasn't on their side. People immediately posted their Ls on Twitter, which made the app trend for a while. It's not the first time this happened, and it certainly won't be the last.

You can check out what people had to say about the ordeal, below. Also, let us know if you were one of the lucky ones who copped a pair, or if the SNKRS App got you too.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike