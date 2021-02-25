Over these past few years, Jordan Brand has been making a huge push to bring back some beloved Jordan models from earlier in the millennium. These shoes have been rolling out slowly but surely, all while new teasers have made their way to the internet. Considering this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 6, then it would only make sense that some of the silhouette's older models would be making a return to the market.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now know that the Air Jordan 6 "Midnight Navy" will actually have its comeback. This sneaker came out all the way back in 2000, and this year, fans will get a second chance at copping. As you can see in the images below, the shoe mostly has a white leather upper, all while the tongue, back heel, and midsole are navy blue. It makes for a dope look, that will certainly bring some nostalgia to longtime fans.

The release date has yet to be announced although for now, fans can expect these to drop closer to the Holiday season. Either way, we will be sure to keep you updated so keep it locked to HNHH. As always, let us know what you think about this shoe, in the comments below.