For numerous reasons, 2020 has been a pretty terrible year. While this may be true, the sneaker industry has somehow been able to thrive over the past few months as sneakerheads continue to be blessed with some pretty incredible new releases. Jordan Brand has been particularly at the top of their game as of late and as we head into 2021, it's clear that Jumpman has every intention of keeping up the momentum they have been able to etch out for themselves.

Over the last few weeks and months, numerous teasers for 2021 have been hitting the internet, and now, yet another has surfaced thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz. As you can see in the photoshop rendering below, a new Air Jordan 12 colorway has been revealed. This model is being called "Twist" and it features a clean colorway that will appeal to a wide range of fans. The upper is constructed with white leather, all while red accents are placed on the midsole and the sock lining.

For now, these are being rumored to drop on July 31st of 2021 although this release date hasn't been confirmed by the brand. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates concerning this sneaker.