Air Jordan 1 colorways have been plentiful throughout 2020 and it doesn't seem like that is going to change anytime soon. We are now in December which means in just a few short weeks, we will be throwing out our calendars and replacing them with fresh ones that will hopefully bring about better days in 2021. As far as sneaker releases go, Jordan Brand is gearing up to continue their momentum from this year and, of course, the Air Jordan 1 is a large part of that.

There have been plenty of Air Jordan 1 teasers over the past few weeks and thanks to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, we have yet another. This time, we have a colorway that is being listed as "White/Orange/Black" and it can be found in the photoshop mockup below. What makes this colorway truly unique is the bizarre color-blocking that is rarely ever used on the High OG. As you can see, the upper is mostly made of white leather, all while the cuff and outsole are orange. From there, only some of the overlays are black, including the Nike swoosh. These elements come together for a clean look that will definitely stir up some debate amongst sneakerheads.

You can expect these to drop during the summer of 2021 although an official release date has yet to be determined. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on these kicks.