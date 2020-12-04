There have been plenty of Air Jordan releases this year and now that we are in December, Jordan Brand is looking to amp things up and end the year off with a bang before deep diving into 2021. There are plenty of dope releases planned for this month, especially when it comes to some of the more classic silhouettes in the Jumpman library. The Jordan 13 just so happens to be a part of these plans, and today, the brand unveiled the official photos for the "Hyper Royal" colorway.

If you are a fan of the classic "Bred" model, then this new offering should be quite familiar. The only difference here is that the red suede mudguard and back heel are replaced with a nice shade of royal blue. This blue for red color swap has been done on numerous Air Jordan silhouettes in the past, so it only makes sense that it would also happen to the Jordan 13, which has received a ton of great offerings this past year.

For those who have been waiting on these, you will finally be able to cop a pair on Saturday, December 19th when these drop for $190 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

