Jumpman has been putting a lot of emphasis on their golf range as of late.Michael Jordan is a huge golf fan and he has always been known to wear some nice shoes out on the course. With that being said, Jordan Brand has released a ton of new golf models over the last few years, including the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf.

The latest colorway of this model is the "Laser" offering down below. As you can see from the official images, this sneaker as a white leather base, all while blue is found on the sides as well as the inner lining of the sneaker. From there, we have the silver laser strip which has a ton of little illustrations etched throughout. Laser is an aesthetic that is common on Jordan Brand shoes, and it certainly works well right here.

As it stands, this new pair of sneakers will be coming out on Friday, May 20th for a price of $220 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates coming out of the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

