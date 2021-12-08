The relationship between Air Jordans and the sport of golf is very much alive and well. However, after recent news of the next upcoming Jordan x Golf release, the sneaker and golfing community learned that the iconic Air Jordan 4 "Bred" is reportedly next in line for its own specific, golfing adjustments.

The "Bred" Jordan 4 golfing shoe will be the latest variation of a Jordan brand sneaker paired with golfing spikes underneath, continuing to further and strengthen the relationship between the sport and the shoes.

Image via Nike

Earlier this year, the also sought-after "Military Blue" colorway of the Jordan 4 was released with its own spiked variation for the golfing community, however, it likely won't be matched by the excitement and popularity surrounding the upcoming, iconic "Bred" 4 colorway.

Specific details of the black and red Jordan 4 golf shoe are standard to the original, traditional "Bred" colorway design, with minor alterations designed for performance and style when on the links. Including a translucent, icy colored sole, with black spikes designed to grip the green.

Image via Nike

The Jordan 4 "Bred" golfing shoes are projected to release sometime later this month, although Nike.com has yet to provide an official drop date for the coveted golfing shoes. They are projected to sell at the standard $220 retail price.

Look at images of the Jordan 4 "Bred" golfing shoes below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

