Michael Jordan's love of gold was well-documented during his time in the NBA. Even now, Jordan still loves his golf, and whenever he has some downtime, he can be seen on the links, where he is wearing the latest pair of Jumpman golf shoes. Numerous Air Jordan silhouettes now have their own golf offerings, including the Air Jordan 12 Low, which is now about to get a gorgeous "Metallic Gold" offering.

In the images below, you can see that the shoe has a white leather upper to it, all while gold highlights are found throughout, especially on the outsole. Overall, it is in an incredibly clean colorway, and it is one that should definitely get fans pretty excited. After all, who doesn't love some white and gold kicks for a nice day of golf?

As it stands, there is no release date for this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these brand new golf shoes, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike