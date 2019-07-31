Jordan Brand will be releasing multiple special edition Air Jordans this Summer in celebration of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, including an exclusive Air Jordan 12

According to sneaker source @Znseakerheadz, the kicks are officially slated to drop on August 24 for the retail price of $190.

As seen in the newly unveiled photos, the FIBA 12s will come in a white tumbled leather supported by gold accents and university red detailing about the inner lining, heel and branding on the tongue. Additionally, the flags of the countries competing in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup can be spotted on the 12's mudguard if you look closely, while Chinese symbols run down the heel tab.

The 2019 FIBA World Cup, taking place in China, is scheduled to tip off on August 31, with the championship game taking place on September 15. Click here to see which NBA stars will be competing for a spot on the roster, and continue scrolling for a closer look at the FIBA 12s.

Air Jordan 12 FIBA/Nike

Air Jordan 12 FIBA/Nike

Air Jordan 12 FIBA/Nike

Air Jordan 12 FIBA/Nike

Air Jordan 12 FIBA/Nike

Air Jordan 12 FIBA/Nike