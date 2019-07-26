The Team USA Basketball roster has undergone a ton of change in recent days, as eight superstars decided not to attend the World Cup training and exhibition games taking place in August. Those who have withdrawn include: Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, James Harden and CJ McCollum, among others.

With the team's training camp approaching on August 5, and all of the roster space opening up, some fans wondered whether three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Carmelo Anthony would get an invite. According to Stadium's Shams Charania, you can forget about that.

Melo, who ranks as USA Basketball’s all-time leader in career points, rebounds, and games played, will not be considered despite the lack of veteran star power on the roster.

“One player that the basketball community has talked about in terms of an addition is Carmelo Anthony,” Charania says. “He’s one of the best Olympic players of all time, one of the best scorers to ever play in the NBA, so why not bring him back, allow him an opportunity to prove himself? But I’m told Team USA will not go in that direction, will not consider that option.”

As it stands, the confirmed participants competing in the FIBA World Cup training camp includes Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Myles Turner, PJ Tucker, Khris Middleton, Kyle Lowry, Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez, Andre Drummond, Harrison Barnes, Julius Randle, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Miles Plumlee, Montrzel Harrell and Thaddeus Young.

The coaching staff features Gregg Popovich, with assistant coaches Steve Kerr, Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova University head coach Jay Wright. The training camp will run from August 5 thru August 9.