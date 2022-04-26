Air Jordan 12 colorways have been pretty plentiful over the last few years. Jordan Brand understands that this is a very underrated silhouette, and it only makes sense that they would bless fans with some dope new models that are sure to please even the most staunch critics. In 2022, plenty of Jordan 12s will be hitting the market, including the "Black & Gold" model which can be found all the way down below.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider, @zsneakerheadz, we have a nice sneak peek at what this shoe will look like, and there is no doubt that fans are going to enjoy it. The shoe has a mostly black upper, all while gold highlights are found above the midsole and close to the laces. It is a very classy look that will most definitely have fans pining for some official images.

For now, it is believed that this colorway will be dropping on October 15th of this year for a price of $200 USD. This release date has yet to be confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.



