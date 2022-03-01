One of the more underrated Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 12. This is a model that fans have enjoyed for a very long time, and it doesn't seem like Jordan Brand has any plans on stopping the production of the shoe. There have been some truly dope colorways and retros over the last few years, and in 2022, Jumpman is celebrating the sneaker's 25th anniversary in a pretty big way.

For instance, in just a few days, fans will be getting the "Playoffs" colorway, which can be found below. This model has a black leather upper all over the top, while white is found from the toe box to the midfoot. From there, we also have some red highlights placed throughout as a way to give the shoe some subtle pops of color. Overall, it's a clean shoe that will certainly have some of you excited for the official release.

After a few delays, it has been confirmed that these will be coming out on March 11th for a price of $210 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

