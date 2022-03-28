One of the more underrated Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 12, although thankfully, Jordan Brand has continuously supported it over the years. There have been a ton of colorways to make their way to the market, and it seems like 2022 is going to be a great year for the sneaker, especially since it is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

In fact, @zsneakerheadz on Instagram now has a sneak peek at a brand new colorway that will definitely have fans excited. As you can see in the photoshop rendering below, the sneaker has a mostly black upper, with just a bit of metallic gold on the lace locks and the side panel. This little hint of gold adds a nice brightness to the shoe, and when paired with the black, you get a truly classy look.

As it stands, this new model is set to be released on Saturday, October 15th of this year, however, the date has not been made official by Jumpman. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

