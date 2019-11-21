Jordan Brand has two highly anticipated Air Jordan 11s on tap for the final weeks of 2019, including the women's-exclusive "Metallic Silver" colorway set to release later this month, and the iconic "Bred" iteration that'll be available in December. That should be enough to appease Air Jordan 11 fans for now, but it's never too soon to look ahead for what's on the way in 2020.

According to sneaker source @Soleheatonfeet, we can expect another women's exclusive Air Jordan 11 SE next year, featuring a black & white color combo.

Given the 'SE' aka 'Special Edition' designation, it is believed that the forthcoming women's exclusive Air Jordan 11 will feature some unique detailing or materials such as a premium suede or pony hair. That said, early images have not yet been revealed so the mockups that have surfaced are just speculation for now.

