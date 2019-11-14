The countdown is on for the release of the beloved "Bred" Air Jordan 11 this Holiday season, as sneakerheads big and small eagerly await the iconic sneaker's return to retailers for the first time since 2012. And still, we can't help but look ahead to see what's on deck for the 2020 Holiday season.

According to sneaker source @SoleHeatonFeet, the 2020 Air Jordan 11s will feature the following color scheme: Black/White-Metallic Silver-Clear. Early images of the kicks have not yet surfaced but they could look like one of the mockups shown below based on the information we've received thus far.

We'll withhold any judgement until we get a real look at what to expect, but the initial reaction on social media seems to be that sneakerheads are upset the classic "Cool Grey" 11s aren't part of the 2020 Holiday plans. Of course, a lot can change between then and now so there's still hope.

As far as this Holiday season is concerned, Jordan Brand has announced that the women's exclusive "Metallic Silver" Air Jordan 11 will debut on November 30, followed by the aforementioned Bred colorway on December 14. Stay tuned for more details on the rumored "Clear" iteration.