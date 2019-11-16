After months of rumors and speculation, Jordan Brand has finally confirmed that the women's exclusive "Metallic Silver" Air Jordan 11 will be launching on Saturday, November 30 for the retail price of $220. Unfortunately, because these are a women's exclusive, they will only be available up to a women's size 12.5, which roughly translates to a men's size 10.5.

On the bright side, the iconic "Bred" Air Jordan 11 will be returning to retailers in December in sizes for the whole fam.

The "Metallic Silver" 11s are constructed of a smooth white leather, highlighted by a sparkling "Vast Grey" overlay in place of the traditional patent leather. Additional details include a metallic silver Jumpman logo in it's familiar location and matching '23' branding on the heel with a translucent outsole beneath it all.

Continue scrolling for a look at the official photos, as well as some on-foot images.

