Over the years, the Air Jordan 11 has become a fan-favorite amongst sneakerheads looking for an injection of nostalgia in terms of Jordan Brand models. The Jordan 11 is the shoe that marked Michael Jordan's return to the NBA and continues to be a legendary silhouette. Perhaps the most iconic of the colorways that dropped at the time was the Chicago Bulls-inspired "Bred" model.

As you can seem from the images below courtesy of @kickwhoshow, the "Bred" model is mostly black but has red highlights on the outsole which adds a huge pop of color. The patent leather black material which wraps around the upper has become a staple and adds a shininess that makes the shoe really stand out on foot. For those who have been waiting for this shoe to return, you won't have to wait very long. According to Sole Collector, Foot Locker's release calendar is now confirming that these will be dropping on Saturday, December 14th of this year.

If you're trying to get the whole family laced up, you're in luck as these will be dropping in full family sizing and the adult pairs will cost $220 USD. Let us know in the comments below if these are a cop or if you will be skipping out.